7 August 2025 Build 19518285 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
- Hangable lights no longer break when water is placed in the middle of the scene.
- Rooster has improved interaction animations.
- Hangables no longer break after duplication.
- Ctrl + Z now works for drawing!
- Camera movement has been improved.

