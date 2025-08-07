- Hangable lights no longer break when water is placed in the middle of the scene.
- Rooster has improved interaction animations.
- Hangables no longer break after duplication.
- Ctrl + Z now works for drawing!
- Camera movement has been improved.
Cozyrama 0.1.1 Patchnotes
