8 August 2025 Build 19518266 Edited 8 August 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Log

  • Optimized the issue in the character customization process where binding a part and directly adjusting its layer would cause the line art and coloring to be on the same layer.

  • Added a feature to open multiple gift boxes at once.

  • Removed the feature where reading drafts of series could accumulate the value.

  • Unified all hat-type pattern illustrations.

  • Fixed an issue where the lower brim of the magic hat would cover the back hair.

  • Fixed an issue in Tamigotchi where the desktop pet would keep its eyes open while sleeping.

