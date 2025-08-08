Update Log
Optimized the issue in the character customization process where binding a part and directly adjusting its layer would cause the line art and coloring to be on the same layer.
Added a feature to open multiple gift boxes at once.
Removed the feature where reading drafts of series could accumulate the value.
Unified all hat-type pattern illustrations.
Fixed an issue where the lower brim of the magic hat would cover the back hair.
Fixed an issue in Tamigotchi where the desktop pet would keep its eyes open while sleeping.
Changed files in this update