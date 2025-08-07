Welcome to the very first content update for Tanks!

First things first: Last Tank Standing is back!

With this update comes along a new legendary upgrade:The Shield! The shield sits behind your turret and prevents any bullets from hitting you. Each of the bosses now has their own unique upgrades. Colossus's bullets gain their own shields which requires you to hit them several times to destroy them. Blitz has new Belgian Bombs which are larger and can't damage him. Da Vinci has a rotating trio of shields which prevents you from hitting him. This update also comes with 5 new endless levels for your enjoyment, along with a myriad of bug fixes and tweaks. A full list of the patch notes is below.

Patch Notes:

-Fixed and re-added Last Tank Standing

-Added new legendary upgrade to Endless

-Added 5 new Endless levels

-Bosses now have unique upgrades

-Fixed an Endless mode soft-lock caused by too many sounds playing at once

-The reset button now actually resets the level

-Fixed joystick sensitivity slider defaulting to 0

-Improved the visuals of the upgrade counts in the pause menu

-Fixed Mission 10 achievement not awarding

-Increased aiming accuracy

-Made aiming in Multiplayer client side to increase responsiveness

-Fixed startup animation audio not syncing with settings

-Fixed Podium audio not syncing with settings

All “typos” are intentinal, do not inquir further