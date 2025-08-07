 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19518132
Update notes via Steam Community

1) New Hero Class: Elementalist

Class focused entirely on elemental-based skills.

Very flexible, fit for spellcasting builds but also for close combat due to skills like Fire Shield, Electric Hook and Shock Strike.

Make sure to bring physical-attack minions for dealing with elemental-resist enemies!

Perks:

  • +30 elemental strength

  • Immunity to Burn and Frost (does not include burning ground)

  • +1 stacks for Negative Effects

Upgrades:

  • +1 Momentum on enemy stunned

  • +10 Upgrade Points per effect on turn start

  • +30 elemental resistance

Skills:

  • Electric Hook: Ability, drag target unit and deal stability damage.

  • Tempest: Passive, at the start of your turn deal damage to the enemy with lowest stability and attempt to stun it.

  • Rainbow Strike: Spell - Ultimate, Apply X Stacks randomly distributed between Burn, Frost and Acid to target enemy.

  • Ice Shard: Attack, Deal elemental damage with high accuracy and high critical damage multiplier.

  • Fire Shield: Spell, Applies fire shield to a friendly unit (enemies take damage when attacking it in melee)

  • Summon Fire Elemental: Spell - Summon, Can control only one at a time.

  • Shock Strike: Attack, Deal elemental damage, AP damage, and stuns. High accuracy and high AP cost.

  • Amplify Effect: Ability, Increase all effects on target unit by 1 stack.

2) UI Improvements

  • You can now adjust scrolling and zooming speed.

  • You can reset tutorials

  • More graphic options.

3) Balancing

  • Reduced difficulty increase after entering a new region

  • Regeneration now scales with stacks

  • Open Wounds is now stackable and scales with stacks

  • Night imp: increased initiative, increased base damage of sacrilege

  • Skeletal Drake: reduced damage, accuracy and hp

  • Summoned Wolf: lowered hp

  • Corruption Crystals: lowered hp (by a lot)

And fixed some bugs and issues that were reported, thanks for all the feedback!

More updates coming soon

