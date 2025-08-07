1) New Hero Class: Elementalist
Class focused entirely on elemental-based skills.
Very flexible, fit for spellcasting builds but also for close combat due to skills like Fire Shield, Electric Hook and Shock Strike.
Make sure to bring physical-attack minions for dealing with elemental-resist enemies!
Perks:
+30 elemental strength
Immunity to Burn and Frost (does not include burning ground)
+1 stacks for Negative Effects
Upgrades:
+1 Momentum on enemy stunned
+10 Upgrade Points per effect on turn start
+30 elemental resistance
Skills:
Electric Hook: Ability, drag target unit and deal stability damage.
Tempest: Passive, at the start of your turn deal damage to the enemy with lowest stability and attempt to stun it.
Rainbow Strike: Spell - Ultimate, Apply X Stacks randomly distributed between Burn, Frost and Acid to target enemy.
Ice Shard: Attack, Deal elemental damage with high accuracy and high critical damage multiplier.
Fire Shield: Spell, Applies fire shield to a friendly unit (enemies take damage when attacking it in melee)
Summon Fire Elemental: Spell - Summon, Can control only one at a time.
Shock Strike: Attack, Deal elemental damage, AP damage, and stuns. High accuracy and high AP cost.
Amplify Effect: Ability, Increase all effects on target unit by 1 stack.
2) UI Improvements
You can now adjust scrolling and zooming speed.
You can reset tutorials
More graphic options.
3) Balancing
Reduced difficulty increase after entering a new region
Regeneration now scales with stacks
Open Wounds is now stackable and scales with stacks
Night imp: increased initiative, increased base damage of sacrilege
Skeletal Drake: reduced damage, accuracy and hp
Summoned Wolf: lowered hp
Corruption Crystals: lowered hp (by a lot)
And fixed some bugs and issues that were reported, thanks for all the feedback!
More updates coming soon
Changed files in this update