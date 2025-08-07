New Features
- Added Purrweave Clothes to the Felarii faction vendor.
- Introduced Plaguehide Armor.
- Added more loot to Scaleblight for richer rewards.
- Bear Mount now has a 90% stun resistance chance.
- Added shadows to Cooking Over, Alchemy Table, and Craft Station for better visuals.
Balance Changes
- Increased drop rates for most boss and elite items.
- Slightly reduced HP and HP regen for most high-end bosses.
- Raised prices for faction mounts and clothes.
- Improved summoned mob spawn positions to avoid overlap.
- Enhanced cooldown display for skills under 10s to show one decimal.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed magic Damage-over-Time (DoT) effect damage.
- Resolved issues with the Amulet of Immortality.
- Fixed visual bug with some Felarii NPC ears.
- Corrected summon skill cooldown display bug.
- Fixed NPC trading to show correct last item prices.
- Corrected typo in Plagueward Sash description.
- Common messages like "That Skill is not ready," "Low Mana," "Low Rage," "No Valid Target," and "You can't reach that" now show only as floating messages, not in chat.
- Fixed Outer Planes Portal to show a message when not ready.
Thank you for your support! Jump into Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.1.1, explore the updates, and share your feedback on our community hubs. See you in-game!
The Ancient Kingdoms Team
Changed files in this update