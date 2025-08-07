New Features

Added Purrweave Clothes to the Felarii faction vendor.



. Added more loot to Scaleblight for richer rewards.



for richer rewards. Bear Mount now has a 90% stun resistance chance.



Balance Changes

Increased drop rates for most boss and elite items.



Slightly reduced HP and HP regen for most high-end bosses.



Raised prices for faction mounts and clothes.



Improved summoned mob spawn positions to avoid overlap.



Enhanced cooldown display for skills under 10s to show one decimal.



Bug Fixes

Fixed magic Damage-over-Time (DoT) effect damage.



Resolved issues with the Amulet of Immortality .



Corrected summon skill cooldown display bug.



Fixed NPC trading to show correct last item prices.



Corrected typo in Plagueward Sash description.



Fixed Outer Planes Portal to show a message when not ready.



We're excited to launch! This update brings new content, balance tweaks, and key fixes to improve your adventure. Here's what's new:Thank you for your support! Jump into, explore the updates, and share your feedback on our community hubs. See you in-game!