7 August 2025 Build 19518088 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We're excited to launch Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.1.1! This update brings new content, balance tweaks, and key fixes to improve your adventure. Here's what's new:

New Features

  • Added Purrweave Clothes to the Felarii faction vendor.
  • Introduced Plaguehide Armor.
  • Added more loot to Scaleblight for richer rewards.
  • Bear Mount now has a 90% stun resistance chance.
  • Added shadows to Cooking Over, Alchemy Table, and Craft Station for better visuals.


Balance Changes

  • Increased drop rates for most boss and elite items.
  • Slightly reduced HP and HP regen for most high-end bosses.
  • Raised prices for faction mounts and clothes.
  • Improved summoned mob spawn positions to avoid overlap.
  • Enhanced cooldown display for skills under 10s to show one decimal.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed magic Damage-over-Time (DoT) effect damage.
  • Resolved issues with the Amulet of Immortality.
  • Fixed visual bug with some Felarii NPC ears.
  • Corrected summon skill cooldown display bug.
  • Fixed NPC trading to show correct last item prices.
  • Corrected typo in Plagueward Sash description.
  • Common messages like "That Skill is not ready," "Low Mana," "Low Rage," "No Valid Target," and "You can't reach that" now show only as floating messages, not in chat.
  • Fixed Outer Planes Portal to show a message when not ready.


Thank you for your support! Jump into Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.1.1, explore the updates, and share your feedback on our community hubs. See you in-game!

The Ancient Kingdoms Team

Changed files in this update

