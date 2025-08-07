Hello Survivors,

A small update has just been deployed. We've given the main menu a fresh coat of paint!

In this patch, you'll notice a visual overhaul of the main menu for a more polished and atmospheric first impression. We've updated the look and feel to better align with the post-apocalyptic world of Trytka before you even dive into the game.

No gameplay changes this time around – just a little something to enhance the view from the starting line.

Thanks for your continued support!