7 August 2025 Build 19517920 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors,

A small update has just been deployed. We've given the main menu a fresh coat of paint!

In this patch, you'll notice a visual overhaul of the main menu for a more polished and atmospheric first impression. We've updated the look and feel to better align with the post-apocalyptic world of Trytka before you even dive into the game.

No gameplay changes this time around – just a little something to enhance the view from the starting line.

Thanks for your continued support!

