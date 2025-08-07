 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19517907 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After 3 years in development, we're proud to announce that TimeLost has officially launched out of Early Access — and it's completely Free to Play!

⚔️ TimeLost is a Soulslike Team-Based PvP Arena Fighter. Master precise, stamina-based combat, customize your dual-weapon loadout, and battle through time-warped arenas in intense solo and team modes.

🛡️ Key Features:

Competitive Solo & Team Modes: 1v1, 2v2, 3v3, 6v6 (TDM & Control)

Soulslike stamina combat focused on blocking, dodging, and punishing mistakes

Dual-weapon loadouts for personalized playstyles

Stylized characters with unique flair and customizations

No pay-to-win — only skill, strategy, and timing


Whether you're a fighter testing your reflexes or a tactician outsmarting the enemy, TimeLost delivers a high-stakes PvP arena experience like no other!

💬 Join our community, squad up, and help shape the future of the game:
👉 https://discord.gg/HECQcq6P4g

🎮 Play Free Now and prepare for the fight of your life!

See you in the Arenas.

The TimeLost Devs

