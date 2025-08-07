TimeLost Is Now Fully Released – Play Free Today!
Update notes via Steam Community
After 3 years in development, we're proud to announce that TimeLost has officially launched out of Early Access — and it's completely Free to Play!
No pay-to-win — only skill, strategy, and timing
💬 Join our community, squad up, and help shape the future of the game:
