-Fixed a bug on NewGame+ where Johan wasn't fully healed to start the game.

-Updated icons for all of the Armor Types as well as the Relics

-Added a "Status" description for each hero that explains what Weapons & Armor Types they can equip. Added an "Update" event to some key map areas so it should update for all players Saved Data after they play for a bit.

-The Jaga & Gamesh Chasm fight has been changed/nerfed. This fight was a bit too gimmicky/long, and players might struggle with it after being given a new unfamiliar team. Jaga & Gamesh have both had their DEF and MDEF lowered slightly, as well as a change in their skill rotations. Additionally, Arkh will automatically activate his Desperation Skill at the start of Turn 8 to effectively end the battle. Also fixed their positioning, so if Gamesh is pulled into the Front Row it becomes more visually apparent.

-Updated dialogue for the NPCs in the Blackfort Inn (after Ch8 starts)

-Added some Icons to the Tutorial Pop-Ups to help the player associate the terms with their commands.

-Fixed some shadows at the opening Crystal City scene.

-Added some battle scenes at a couple of the Southern Kingdom Bridges

-Removed Exp gain for Ilir, Garion + Lores.

-Made Lumon'in and Godhand sellable

-Can no longer sell Sanai's Necklace