Here’s a list of the changes that have been made in this update:



Bug Fixes:

Fixed bug with AR-15 appearing pitch black.

Fixed bug where crafting menu blocked the inventory screen.

Fixed issue where the Tablet class couldn't cycle the GPS display on the top screen.

Fixed back button being offscreen on the lobby screen.

Fixed various object scaling issues.

Fixed multiple UI scaling issues across different resolutions.

Fixed missing colliders on several objects (notably cars).

Fixed resolution being locked at 1024x768.

Fixed bug where collected guns wouldn’t appear on the Hunter’s hotbar.

Fixed camera TV not being able to switch feeds in singleplayer mode.

New Additions & Improvements:

Added class identifiers: Jack the Cameraman, Dana the Hunter, and Nigel the Tracker.

Added a new dynamic, networked footstep system.

Player roles are now assigned by order: Player 1 = Hunter Player 2 = Camera Player 3 = Tracker

Max players in lobby reduced to 3 (from 4) to reflect current class design.

Updated engine version from Unity 2022.3 to Unity 6.0 for better performance and future support.

Coming Next:

Full character voice lines and banter.

New map and monster.

AI pathfinding rework. Switching from A* back to Unity's Navmesh system.

More polish and balance changes based on your feedback.

-NOTE: I understand I mentioned these things will be in the next update, but a few bugs and QOL changes took priority. What is mentioned in Coming Next will be in the next update (a7.8.5).



Thanks again for playing! As always, your feedback helps shape the game — so keep it coming. See you out there, and happy hunting!