 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19517843 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Island: New type of transport added.
  • New transport vehicle added to the following levels: Сellular grid, Abandoned Cliff, Nuclear desert, Warfield.
  • Minor issues with inventory functionality (related to bow) have been fixed.
  • Bows can now be sold.
  • Fixed an issue where plants grew 7 times faster than they should have.
  • Hoverbike engine sound radius reduced.
  • Island: Smproved resource extraction from scouts, scout no longer disappears if you mine its center.
  • Island: new building elements, arch, ladder, stone road, small window.
  • Island: radio-emitter now works more quietly.
  • Island: Improved snap for simple columns.
  • Even more levels have topology on the mini-map.
  • Improved camera performance while the character is sitting in a chair or lying on a bed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1478971
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link