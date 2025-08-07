- Island: New type of transport added.
- New transport vehicle added to the following levels: Сellular grid, Abandoned Cliff, Nuclear desert, Warfield.
- Minor issues with inventory functionality (related to bow) have been fixed.
- Bows can now be sold.
- Fixed an issue where plants grew 7 times faster than they should have.
- Hoverbike engine sound radius reduced.
- Island: Smproved resource extraction from scouts, scout no longer disappears if you mine its center.
- Island: new building elements, arch, ladder, stone road, small window.
- Island: radio-emitter now works more quietly.
- Island: Improved snap for simple columns.
- Even more levels have topology on the mini-map.
- Improved camera performance while the character is sitting in a chair or lying on a bed.
