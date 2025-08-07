Greetings Travelers of Valandis,

Or... should we say, Travelers of Elrant? The wait is over. Ashes of Elrant, the official DLC for Chained Echoes is out now on Steam. Offering you more of what you fell in love with - all set in a new, uhm, well, how to describe it? Let's call it a new land. You'll soon understand.

With the White Wolf you can also find a new companion who'll join your party. A loyal member who... ah, sorry, again, we're touching spoiler territory here. Let us phrase it like that: His name will be revealed within the new adventure. You'll understand why we've kept it a secret so far.

Also, in case you haven't played Chained Echoes just yet, now is a good time as we also created a bundle which contains both, the Main Game and the DLC (it's a completionist set, so if you already own the game you can use the bundle to save a few more cents, too).

With the DLC out, Eddie has also created a fully fleshed out new Soundtrack. The soundtrack by this insane mastermind is now available on Steam and on all your favorite streaming platforms. And while we're talking about music here, we'd also take the time to give a shoutout to the amazing folks from Defy The Laws of Tradition. If you are into fishing,... you'll soon understand.

And there's more. If you love plushies, if you love Sienna, we might have something for you. In cooperation with Makership you can now get yourself a Sienna Plushie. We also would like to apologize to Makership here as they approached us over a year ago and we had to delay the campaign multiple times as we decided that the release of the DLC would be a good spot for Sienna. Oh well. But it's finally happening.

And if you still want more from Chained Echoes, we want to use the time to also give a shoutout to Infinite Alliance, a free upcoming JRPG by the creator of the 8-Bit Adventures series featuring cameos and characters from various indie JRPGs. It's a work of love and we can't wait to get our hands on it ourselves.

And now, enjoy the game.

Thank you. Without all of you this journey wouldn't have been possible.