This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update has been uploaded to the beta branch. If you want to play with the new bonuses, right-click on Epic Auto Towers in your Steam library, then select "Properties..." -> "Betas" -> "beta - Beta Branch." In the library, the game will now look like this:

Changes to the bonus system begin with the ninth ascension.

This is a major update that introduces a new mechanic: at Ascension 9 and above, you can choose an additional starting bonus that is stronger . Many of such bonuses have been added. The strongest of these bonuses also come with serious penalties. The players can also choose to skip the second bonus.

Other improvements: