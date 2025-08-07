This update has been uploaded to the beta branch. If you want to play with the new bonuses, right-click on Epic Auto Towers in your Steam library, then select "Properties..." -> "Betas" -> "beta - Beta Branch." In the library, the game will now look like this:
Changes to the bonus system begin with the ninth ascension.
This is a major update that introduces a new mechanic: at Ascension 9 and above, you can choose an additional starting bonus that is stronger. Many of such bonuses have been added. The strongest of these bonuses also come with serious penalties. The players can also choose to skip the second bonus.
Other improvements:
Spinning Top has been sped up in situations where there are less than 5 Towers in a roll (for example, because of Berserk Tower)
Changed depots in beta branch