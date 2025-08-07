v0.9.1
- fixed blaster sfx ignores volume setting
- ai shipbuilding balance
- tweaked combat autoresolve
v0.9.0
- Version 9 for GameDev.ist Debut festival
- auto-combat and adjust combat speed
- enemy ai improvements
- music updated, mastered, and reorganized
- sfx updated
- improved custom input map
- reduced scout hp
- pirates renamed raiders, less aggressive
- barren planets support one more structure
- cheaper terraforming
- retreating doesn't force fleet movement
- increased recycling refund
- many bugfixes and tweaks
