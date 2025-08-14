Hello Hunters!

Iiiiiiiiiiiiiit’s… Tiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiime!!!!

We couldn't be more excited! This is the first major content update since the 1.0 release and it'll be amazing to see you all returning to Vampire Hunters!

We crafted this new content with a lot of love! We've been listening closely to your feedback, and this update is built around what you asked for the most. You'll be able to play in three new stages, each offering unique challenges and countless new strategies to try out!

Speaking of strategies, this update also introduces a ton of new constellations for you to mix and match, giving you even more ways to shape Vampire Hunters the way you want!

That’s not all: there are powerful new relics to help you push your runs even further. Your favorite characters have also received new signature relics that make them absolutely unstoppable.

And of course, with new content comes new achievements! We had a blast designing (and unlocking!) them, and we’re sure you will too.

As always, a major content update also means a new leaderboard season, your chance to rise to the top and claim the spotlight! On top of all that, we’ve packed in tons of improvements, balancing changes, and quality-of-life tweaks. You can find the full list below.

We hope you have a blast with the new content!

Changelog:

New Bonus Maps:

Barrowdeep:

Once a prison carved to contain the undead, this cursed hollow now burns with green fire. The forgotten Rune has been exposed, and their spirits rise to reclaim it.

Scaffolds of Drefiah:

Temple walls remain unfinished, abandoned by the priests before the ritual could begin. The Iron Maidens lie exposed, pulsing with ancient power.

Kami's Last Training Hall:

Legends say a warrior once broke time training here. Now, the place is haunted by the fury of his unfinished technique.

New features and More:

Auto Accept Boss Chest Reward - you can turn this on/off in the settings menu.

Greatly optimized how bosses spawn to avoid performance issues in longer runs.

All leaderboards will be reset!

We've adjusted how the score is calculated for longer runs (500M+), to ensure no one exceeds the score limit.

We've slightly increased the damage of all creatures in very long runs.

New constellations:

Dorado: Normal enemies spawn twice as fast. Mob XP is decreased by 33%. +50% Score.

Volans: Slayme is removed from the Boss Pool. -10% Score.

Scutum: Game time is sped up 3x. +50% Score.

Lynx: Enemies become twice as fast. +100% Score.

Serpens: Enemies deal double damage. +50% Score.

Pavo: Bosses spawn twice as often. +100% Score.

Sagitta: You collect Boss Chests instantly when you slay a boss. Bosses have +10% HP.

Antlia: Every enemy slain has a 10% chance to explode, dealing the enemy's damage to you. +100% Score.

Grus: Doubles the power of all base-damage relics. Halves your Max HP.

Cygnus: Every 10 seconds, your weapons change their type randomly, while retaining the same level.

Boötes: When you kill an Elite, there is a 10% chance of spawning a random Boss. +300% Score.

Delphinus: Elite speed is halved. -30% Score.

New relics:

Magnetic Bloodstone: Collect all Soul drops immediately when you kill an enemy.

Cryo Sigil: All your weapons have Freeze.

Bounce of Wrath: Ricochet damage doesn't get reduced for every enemy hit.

Spectral Ammunition: Your projectile weapons phase through walls.

Fury Protocol: During Overcharge, deal an extra +50% damage to bosses and elites.

Soul Shatterer: Soul orbs deal +200% damage when they pass through enemies.

Drill Bullet Charm: Piercing damage doesn't get reduced for every enemy hit.

Heavenquake Boots: Stomp deals +150 damage and has a larger radius.

Juggler's Dice: Changes all your weapons randomly, while retaining their level.

Hunter's Whistle: Summons a massive Demon to fight for you for 45 seconds.

Contract of Blind Ambition: You get more XP from enemies. You don't choose what you get when you level up.

Echoing Whetstone: Ricochet damage is reduced 5% less per enemy hit.

Fangs of Penetratus: Piercing damage is reduced 5% less per enemy hit.

Retreater's Resentment: +25% Damage when shooting while walking backward.

Momentum Harness: After dashing, gain +20% speed for 3s.

Overclocked Blueprints: Turrets deal +50% damage.

Bloodbound Pact: Your summons deal +50% damage.

Toxic Infusion: All your weapons have Poison.

Fixes and Improvements:

Changed base Soul Push damage from 20 to 50.

Werewolf passive sound now plays only once per run.

Absurd voice-over now plays only once per run.

Lava now deals true damage and ignores invincibility.

Contract Longevity only appears if you have less than 60% HP.

Fixed an issue where Tower Defense runes were not displaying correctly when playing with Carina.

New achievements:

Muad'Zip: Hunt a boss while ziplining across the Corrupted Necropolis.

Cold-Blooded: Hunt two Blue Oni within 5 seconds using only Killerfrosts.

Free Fall Feast: As Dracula, slay 10 enemies in a row with primary weapons while falling.

Full Recovery: Heal back to full health after reviving with only 1 HP left in Survivors Mode.

Slayme Spa: Remain fully slimed for 60 seconds straight... soothing.

Master of Space and Time: Win a level with Horologium and at least 5 other constellations active.

Tiny Trouble: With the Eridanus constellation, run over 20 Shrinknated enemies in 10 seconds.

Still Life: Don't move for 2 whole minutes in Survivors Mode.

No Time to Bleed : Enter a teleporter less than 1 second after taking damage.

Loot Vacuum: Collect 5 Boss Chests in under 60 seconds without using Blood Rush.

No Fly Zone: Hunt 500 Bat Pilots.

One and Done: Slay an Elite with a single Sniper shot.

In a Hurry: Complete any Bonus Stage with at least the Scutum constellation.

Cute Pet: Keep a boss alive for 10 minutes.

Untouchable: Slay 20 Elites without taking a single hit.

Madness? THIS IS TRANSYLVANIA!: Win any map using at least the following constellations, and make sure no bosses are left standing when you secure your victory: Boötes, Pavo, Horologium, Scutum, Lepus, Dorado, Eridanus, Lynx.

With love,

Vampire Hunters team.