THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous creatures standing in your way.
Game Features
• Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)
• Modern graphics
• Gameplay faithful to the original game
• Co-op mode
• Different endings and branching levels
• Multiple game modes
