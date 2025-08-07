 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19517567 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:39:48 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous creatures standing in your way.

Game Features

    • Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

    • Modern graphics

    • Gameplay faithful to the original game

    • Co-op mode

    • Different endings and branching levels

    • Multiple game modes

Changed files in this update

