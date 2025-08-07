THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD 2: Remake is a remake of the second entry in the well-known and popular rail-shooter series. Take on the lone role of a secret agent as James or Gary, or team up in co-op mode to neutralize the dangerous creatures standing in your way.

Game Features

• Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

• Modern graphics

• Gameplay faithful to the original game

• Co-op mode

• Different endings and branching levels

• Multiple game modes