One More Run – August Update

One More Run updates are pushed as soon as they're ready, but to avoid spamming you guys with announcements I'm batching everything into these monthly updates instead. This round has been all about laying the groundwork for Cleric v4, which, as it turns out, has meant rebuilding some important core systems so that I can rip out some old ones soon. Along the way, that led to a couple of big new features, the biggest of which is Forge Crafting.

Forge Crafting

This started out as a simple “add an NPC” task. As things tend to do however, it grew into something a fair bit bigger. In Shoreline, you’ll now find a new NPC who, after completing either an easy or difficult quest, will offer his services.

At first, these services mirror the crafting options you’d normally see on the class selection screen. They’ve been reworked heavily however to make for a smoother crafting experience for new and veteran players:

Common modules now have 0% fail chance , while Rare modules have a flat 10% fail chance that doesn’t scale up — no more late-game frustration trying to land that final craft.

A number of crafting options have been slightly reworked to be more impactful, such as upgrade quality now having a chance to increase quality by multiple tiers.

The trade-off: crafting costs now scale exponentially instead of linearly with repeated crafts on the same module, giving us a proper credit sink without punishing players with failure spam.

These changes keep crafting approachable early on, while still giving veterans a reason to think about their credit economy later in the run.

Advanced Crafts

Forge Crafting also opened the door for a whole new tier of crafting: Advanced Crafts. These require special components most often found by hunting down bosses.

Advanced Crafts give much more deterministic control over your gear:

Reroll affix values until you hit the high roll you want.

Craft rare prefix/suffix to select which affix type to target in a rare craft, rather than rare crafting selecting from all affixes

Graft affix to destroy one module and copy a single affix (with its exact value) onto another, ungrafted module.

Finding a perfectly rolled affix on an otherwise undesirable module now is a huge boon, since that affix can be transferred to the module that you do want to use. This is the current top tier of gear progression in One More Run, especially when combined with the Corruption Crafting system from 0.1.22.

Cleric v2

Originally, I was going to skip straight to Cleric v4. Then scope creep got the best of me. I realized there are things I can do with the class system that are much more exciting than originally planned. That’s going to really push my development time before OMR goes to early access, but it'll be well worth it.

In the meantime, I wanted to get Cleric v2 out so players can enjoy its core shield gameplay now:

Cleric now can block with a shield that has durability as a resource , starting full and slowly repairing over time.

Consecutive blocks cause more durability loss, scaling with the amount of damage blocked.

4 new shield-specific upgrades have been added to support this mechanic in unique ways.

This brings Cleric in line with the other v2 classes, although still behind Mage’s current v3 design.

Quality of Life

The last month also brought a batch of quality-of-life improvements:

Module and component drop alert sounds.

Minimap icons for dropped loot.

In-run equipment swapping of modules that have been found in that run.

Searchable module lists to more easily find the mod you're looking for

…and a number of other small tweaks to make each run smoother.

Another Teaser for v4

To wrap up, here’s a couple more animated gifs from Cleric v4. I was really hoping to be announcing the release of our first v4 class by this time instead. It's one of those "do it fast, or do it right" scenarios though, so I'm gonna take my time to get this right.



If you saw the last ones, these might make you scratch your head even more! This is still Cleric I swear.

A proper preview video will be out in the next couple weeks on the One More Run YouTube channel.

That’s all for now, see you in Azoris!



- Rek