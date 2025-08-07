Hey everyone,

I hope your summer is going great! I’ve been busy with some personal matters recently, so this update doesn’t have as much content as usual, but I still tried my best to make it meaningful with some exciting new features and big optimizations!

Update 0.4.0 brings two things many of you have been asking for:

Bridges/Piers: a completely new way to build and expand your city. Major Optimizations: making the game run smoother, especially at high populations.

🌉 Bridges & Piers

I’m excited to finally let you build directly on water! With the new bridge and pier system, you can:

Expand across lakes and connect parts of your city.

Build entire settlements on water for a unique look and tactical advantage.

Even push into the ocean and create ambitious harbor towns.

⚡ Major Optimizations

This update also focuses heavily on performance. Many of you reported periodic freezes (especially at high populations), and I’ve worked hard to address that.

I optimized how the game handles memory, citizen behavior, pathfinding, UI updates and animations, and even effects like outlines. All of this should result in smoother gameplay and far fewer stutters, but more optimizations are on the way!

👉 Please let me know how it runs for you after the update, your feedback helps me keep improving performance!

🛠️ Other Improvements

Immigration Blessing Fix : Immigration is no longer capped at 12 when the blessing is active.

Catapult Group Commands : You can now multi-select and move catapults as a group . This was a highly requested feature, and I’m happy to deliver it!

Small bug fixes!

Final Thoughts

This patch is not huge but it's all about making the game feel better to play, both in how it runs and in how you can build. The new bridge/pier mechanics open up some really creative city layouts, and the optimizations should make large cities more enjoyable to manage.

Thank you again for all your feedback and support, as always, I’m building this game solo, and every comment, report, and suggestion you send helps me make Roman Triumph even better.

Can’t wait to see your water cities!



Philippe