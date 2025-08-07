 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19517418 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


What good Steam release comes without a patch note based on feedback from the players? Definitely not this one! But don't worry, we're on it. Here comes the first Warnament hotfix!

  • Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking of the Warnament Visuals and Animations Pack DLC, should be all good by now
  • Fixed an issue where the game icon did not appear on the Windows taskbar
  • Added a missing translation for the text "Badges" in the customization menu
  • Removed the "Add to Wishlist" buttons from the game, the bot's reminder in the chat to add to the wishlist. Also, the badge in the customization menu that encouraged adding the game to the wishlist has been removed as well
  • The community and machine translation sections have been swapped in the language selection menu, so that the full list of supported languages is visible first, and the community-contributed set and its translation percentage only appear if you scroll down

Changed files in this update

