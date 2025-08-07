Fixed a bug that prevented unlocking of the Warnament Visuals and Animations Pack DLC, should be all good by now



DLC, should be all good by now Fixed an issue where the game icon did not appear on the Windows taskbar



Added a missing translation for the text "Badges" in the customization menu



Removed the "Add to Wishlist" buttons from the game, the bot's reminder in the chat to add to the wishlist. Also, the badge in the customization menu that encouraged adding the game to the wishlist has been removed as well



The community and machine translation sections have been swapped in the language selection menu, so that the full list of supported languages is visible first, and the community-contributed set and its translation percentage only appear if you scroll down



What good Steam release comes without a patch note based on feedback from the players? Definitely not this one! But don't worry, we're on it. Here comes the first Warnament hotfix!