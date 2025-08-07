 Skip to content
Major 7 August 2025 Build 19517322 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Introducing the Dogcatcher, a new platformer boss battle where players can collect gold bars, which can then be used at "Blimp My Ride," a newly added world port, to upgrade the capacity of their Blimps. We also added an end-of-day popup that rewards players for surviving another day. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Blimps Depot 1513091
