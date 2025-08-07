 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19517189 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Over 50 small sized FPS fixes.
  • Shielding Assistant now displays lights properly.
  • Indestructible Protagonist collider on teleport has been fixed.
  • Arrow Explode sound is fixed and doesn’t blast at 100% volume.
  • Hacked Remote now checks for traps every 5 seconds (2 seconds before).

