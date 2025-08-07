- Over 50 small sized FPS fixes.
- Shielding Assistant now displays lights properly.
- Indestructible Protagonist collider on teleport has been fixed.
- Arrow Explode sound is fixed and doesn’t blast at 100% volume.
- Hacked Remote now checks for traps every 5 seconds (2 seconds before).
Small Update for 7th of August 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3421621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update