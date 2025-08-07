Adjustment:

· Added an interactive event in Morin Rou Village.

· Enhanced the effect of the Scroll of Resistance from Ancient Tombs.

· Increased the rewards for gold and magic equipment found rate after discovering all Ancient Tombs.

· Adjusted the intensity of some equipment effects.

· Added a tradable Scholar to the Morin Rou Village dojo.

· Modify some paths in Morin Rou Village.



Fix:

· Corrected a path error in Unknown Cave.