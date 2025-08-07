Adjustment:
· Added an interactive event in Morin Rou Village.
· Enhanced the effect of the Scroll of Resistance from Ancient Tombs.
· Increased the rewards for gold and magic equipment found rate after discovering all Ancient Tombs.
· Adjusted the intensity of some equipment effects.
· Added a tradable Scholar to the Morin Rou Village dojo.
· Modify some paths in Morin Rou Village.
Fix:
· Corrected a path error in Unknown Cave.
Aug 8, 1.04d Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
