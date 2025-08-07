 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19517144 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Adjustment:
· Added an interactive event in Morin Rou Village.
· Enhanced the effect of the Scroll of Resistance from Ancient Tombs.
· Increased the rewards for gold and magic equipment found rate after discovering all Ancient Tombs.
· Adjusted the intensity of some equipment effects.
· Added a tradable Scholar to the Morin Rou Village dojo.
· Modify some paths in Morin Rou Village.

Fix:
· Corrected a path error in Unknown Cave.

