 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19517113 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where the UI could occasionally disappear after completing certain minigames and skipping a week.

  • Fixed a bug where pressing E to interact during conversations in the shop still allowed further interaction, even while the shop UI was active.

Game Improvements

  • Updated the frame rate lock system to match your monitor’s refresh rate, reducing potential FPS stuttering issues.

  • Updated the quest log to now show which character's story must progress before the next quest becomes available.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3839351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link