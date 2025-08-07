Bugfixes
Fixed an issue where the UI could occasionally disappear after completing certain minigames and skipping a week.
Fixed a bug where pressing E to interact during conversations in the shop still allowed further interaction, even while the shop UI was active.
Game Improvements
Updated the frame rate lock system to match your monitor’s refresh rate, reducing potential FPS stuttering issues.
Updated the quest log to now show which character's story must progress before the next quest becomes available.
Changed files in this update