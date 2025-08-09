- new: traversals can now revisit VLAN switches for loops.
- new: added recycling center for lab.
- new: coffee now goes even slower at 0.125x.
- new: DHCP now comes with "boot-only", "periodic" and "disabled" modes.
- new: dhcp command now shows binds on server.
- new: added cash bonus for accepting floors earlier (not applicable in zen-mode).
- new: device now has "reliability" after warranty expired (unpowered device do not lose reliability).
- bugfix: fix coffee/tea affecting movement speeds.
- bugfix: worm names/vm-names now visible on multiplayer clients.
- bugfix: fix dangling cables visibility on devices on trolley.
- bugfix: fixed issues with hard-mode program states across save (special thanks to BeatCrazed).
- bugfix: autosave pruning now permanently removed instead of going to recycle bin.
- bugfix: fixed blade1515 description.
- bugfix: fixed blade88 port ordering.
- bugfix: fixed translation width issue on secretariat floor onboarding tab.
- bugfix: fixed typos on hint guides.
- bugfix: fixed issue with DHCP requesting on save loads (when disabled).
- bugfix: fixed issue using debugger with netwaddr.
- bugfix: fixed hdd lock not persisting across save.
- bugfix: fixed secretariat proposal having multiple backup proposals.
- bugfix: fixed vlan untagging bug.
- bugfix: fixed issue with corrupted settings file causing game to repeatedly crash.
- bugfix: fixed issue with VM egress/outgoing traffic.
- bugfix: fixed disco micro power button save state issue.
- bugfix: fixed co-op join button without input.
- balance: decreased power expander and surge protector cost
- balance: increased ledge3 and megalith warranty periods.
- balance: secretariat proposals no longer permanently expire, re-rolled ("deferred") every 5 days on endless scenario.
- balance: increased disco routers warranty progression.
- balance: increased firewall and taps warranty periods.
- balance: reduced route advertisement bandwidth scaling.
- balance: adjusted loan interest.
- qol: vlan untag command now consistent with tag command.
- qol: allow system clipboard.
- qol: double-clicking now copies network address (if available).
- ext: traversal simulation now DFS instead of BFS.
