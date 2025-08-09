 Skip to content
9 August 2025 Build 19517101 Edited 9 August 2025 – 01:32:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • new: traversals can now revisit VLAN switches for loops.
  • new: added recycling center for lab.
  • new: coffee now goes even slower at 0.125x.
  • new: DHCP now comes with "boot-only", "periodic" and "disabled" modes.
  • new: dhcp command now shows binds on server.
  • new: added cash bonus for accepting floors earlier (not applicable in zen-mode).
  • new: device now has "reliability" after warranty expired (unpowered device do not lose reliability).
  • bugfix: fix coffee/tea affecting movement speeds.
  • bugfix: worm names/vm-names now visible on multiplayer clients.
  • bugfix: fix dangling cables visibility on devices on trolley.
  • bugfix: fixed issues with hard-mode program states across save (special thanks to BeatCrazed).
  • bugfix: autosave pruning now permanently removed instead of going to recycle bin.
  • bugfix: fixed blade1515 description.
  • bugfix: fixed blade88 port ordering.
  • bugfix: fixed translation width issue on secretariat floor onboarding tab.
  • bugfix: fixed typos on hint guides.
  • bugfix: fixed issue with DHCP requesting on save loads (when disabled).
  • bugfix: fixed issue using debugger with netwaddr.
  • bugfix: fixed hdd lock not persisting across save.
  • bugfix: fixed secretariat proposal having multiple backup proposals.
  • bugfix: fixed vlan untagging bug.
  • bugfix: fixed issue with corrupted settings file causing game to repeatedly crash.
  • bugfix: fixed issue with VM egress/outgoing traffic.
  • bugfix: fixed disco micro power button save state issue.
  • bugfix: fixed co-op join button without input.
  • balance: decreased power expander and surge protector cost
  • balance: increased ledge3 and megalith warranty periods.
  • balance: secretariat proposals no longer permanently expire, re-rolled ("deferred") every 5 days on endless scenario.
  • balance: increased disco routers warranty progression.
  • balance: increased firewall and taps warranty periods.
  • balance: reduced route advertisement bandwidth scaling.
  • balance: adjusted loan interest.
  • qol: vlan untag command now consistent with tag command.
  • qol: allow system clipboard.
  • qol: double-clicking now copies network address (if available).
  • ext: traversal simulation now DFS instead of BFS.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2939601
Linux 64-bit Depot 2939602
