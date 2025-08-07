Hi, everyone.

Today I have to spend a lot of time fixing a single bug, so I couldn't get to the others as much. I'm aware of all of the issues, and I will hopefully make more progress fixing them tomorrow. Here is a summary of this patch:

Task Adjustment:

Many players reported that the Rainy Day task could not be completed due to a lack of dirty tables. This task has now been adjusted to only appear on days when it can actually be completed.

Bug Fixes: