POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
7 August 2025 Build 19517081 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, everyone.

Today I have to spend a lot of time fixing a single bug, so I couldn't get to the others as much. I'm aware of all of the issues, and I will hopefully make more progress fixing them tomorrow. Here is a summary of this patch:

Task Adjustment:
Many players reported that the Rainy Day task could not be completed due to a lack of dirty tables. This task has now been adjusted to only appear on days when it can actually be completed.

Bug Fixes:

  • Tutorial Controller Mapping: Fixed an issue where, during the tutorial, controller users would sometimes see PC key prompts instead. This could cause players to get stuck if they didn’t have access to a keyboard. The game now detects the next input and updates the control mapping accordingly. However, I'm still looking into why control mapping keep swapping.

  • Magic Orb Mode Camera: Fixed incorrect camera configuration in Magic Orb mode that caused erratic camera movements.

  • Matilda's Salary: Players should no longer be able to change Matilda’s salary, as she works for free. She will now be satisfied just like Luka.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2468631
  • Loading history…
