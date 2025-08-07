Hi, everyone.
Today I have to spend a lot of time fixing a single bug, so I couldn't get to the others as much. I'm aware of all of the issues, and I will hopefully make more progress fixing them tomorrow. Here is a summary of this patch:
Task Adjustment:
Many players reported that the Rainy Day task could not be completed due to a lack of dirty tables. This task has now been adjusted to only appear on days when it can actually be completed.
Bug Fixes:
Tutorial Controller Mapping: Fixed an issue where, during the tutorial, controller users would sometimes see PC key prompts instead. This could cause players to get stuck if they didn’t have access to a keyboard. The game now detects the next input and updates the control mapping accordingly. However, I'm still looking into why control mapping keep swapping.
Magic Orb Mode Camera: Fixed incorrect camera configuration in Magic Orb mode that caused erratic camera movements.
Matilda's Salary: Players should no longer be able to change Matilda’s salary, as she works for free. She will now be satisfied just like Luka.
