Hello everyone!



In the recent Patch 0.2.5, we finally updated a lot of Relics that had fallen behind the times. The results from this have largely been very positive, however it did have an anticipated side effect of making a select few relics that were already lifelines for successful runs into an absolutely monstrous state in terms of overperformance.



This patch tones some of these down to give other Relics a chance for parity, and to reduce the emphasis on trying to go "infinite" which restricted appealing options. We've also buffed Hollow Hand a bit, because why not.

Full Changes:



Hollow Hand now only requires 5 Stacks to transform, and it's scoring boost has been increased from 25% to 42%

Glimmal Ring has been changed to Reinforce 1 if you have 4 or less Dice, and Reinforce 2 if you have 1 or less Dice.

Sapphire Ring now requires 100 stacks, up from 50.

Cassandra's Tongue now applies 12 Poison to Death, and 6 Poison to self.

Runaway's Purse now gives a 40% chance to create a new Trinket.

Treasure Cube now has standardised 1 through 6 faces, rather than only 1s and 6s. However, it's chance for you to be Lucky on a 1 has been increased.

Alpha Dice & Omega Dice now have standardised 1 through 6 faces, we kept it's explosive 6 Reinforcement, but now it happens in a much less reliable fashion.

We also fixed a bug some players were experiencing regarding Envenomed Blade's poison stacks, as well as a Heart Locket blocking Poison damage issue, alongside a few other minor corrections.

As an additional note - for users on below min-spec machines who are experiencing vram related "fatal errors" or similar, please try forcing DX11 and Low by placing "-dx11 -low" without the quotation marks in your launch options found in the properties of the game on Steam. This could help resolve those issues.

Cheers,

Connagh & Joel



Sea Glass