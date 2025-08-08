The focus of this patch is a smoother player camera.

Before the player camera placement was updated on a fixed 60 FPS.

Now in most cases the actual frame rate is used for the camera update, so the player camera now runs better if the screen and graphics card support higher frame rates. And even if the frame rate is only 60 FPS or lower, the camera movement should feel smoother now.



Many animated or moving objects had to be reworked to update on a higher frame rate as well to avoid stuttering because of distinct frame rates.



Another noticeable change is the fighting system.

The different attacks have been made more distinct to make fights slightly more challenging and strategic.

The punch attack now is more precise. It only hits objects in front of Ruffy. This makes it easier to hit a specific box on a tower of boxes. And hitting enemies will take a little effort now.

The charge duration of the spin attack has been reduced to encourage players to use it more often. Also its range is higher now.

The range of the stomp attack shock wave has also been increased.



This update also contains many other small tweaks and bugfixes:

- added a door and a white fade when leaving the town area through the small forest to avoid loading spikes in the small forest in front of town

- changed how the camera follows the player in rivers if automatic camera alignment is enabled

- when starting scan or throw, the camera zooms in faster now

- fixed some multi throw selection issues:

- when one of the selected objects got destroyed, the selection crosses didn't disappear again

- the selection crosses had some small delay when moving the camera fast

- camera zooms in narrow areas changes faster now

- reduced the duration of some cutscenes

- enemies walk smoother in general

- added some new sounds

- fixed some sounds which weren't affected by the global volume setting

- reduced the amount of Ruffy voices

- reduced dialogues of Pix

- reduced waiting duration after applying the snoop onto the screen before Groll appears

- changed some look directions after cutscenes and dialogues

- Five Fellas quest:

- fixed a bug where the opponent was stuck inside the ground while moving

- reduced the difficulty a little

- fixed some typos

- halfpipe challenge:

- increased the score of mini tricks, so everyone should be able to reach the 10.000 points required for proper cheating

- more obvious hints that you are supposed to cheat during the halfpipe challenge

- the forest tower riddle won't appear until you have to go there

- fixed some issue where you can go out of bounds on the water spire

- fixed some bug where you could get stuck in the world core

- improved the unwraps for rivers

- some fixes in the dialogue where you find the Heavenly Bell

- viking ball can now collect coins

- fixed bale controls: when riding the bale, it sometimes stopped moving for a short time after boosting

- made the slot machine slower and easier to win

- no need to press anything after watching the credits, the transition back to the main menu is automatic

- fixed some subtle stuttering while caused by automatic camera alignment

- ghosts at the graveyard always look in the direction they are flying to

- fixed some issue with resetting the world core

- fixed some duplicate voices during dialogues

- scaled graffiti symbols to fit the grid drawing

- increased hit boxes of environment assets (grass, one tree type)

- small rework of stone enemy:

- stones won't get destroyed immediately after hitting the stone enemy, so it doesn't get destroyed in a single hit

- stones falling out of stone enemy disappear much faster

- intro screen smooth animation

- fixed some issue with the tower cutscene in intro

- general visual improvements of the landscape

