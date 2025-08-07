 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19516958
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue that trapped you inside mission select after the weekly reset

  • Fixed amalgamation trophy not spawning after completing the amalgamation hunt

  • The mini amalgamation that can spawn in missions is no longer named AAA

