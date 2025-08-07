Fixed an issue that trapped you inside mission select after the weekly reset
Fixed amalgamation trophy not spawning after completing the amalgamation hunt
The mini amalgamation that can spawn in missions is no longer named AAA
1.1.5 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
