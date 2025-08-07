Hey there,

I had a simple goal for this build: Add more tile shapes to make the tile placement more interesting and varied.

I ended up adding 7 new shapes and in the future I may add even more as I did some reworking of the system to make it far easier to add new shapes.

In the next few builds I plan on adding new improvements/buildings, reworking the relics, and adding more relics.

Thanks for checking out my little game!

-Aarimous

Patch Notes