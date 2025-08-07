Hey there,
I had a simple goal for this build: Add more tile shapes to make the tile placement more interesting and varied.
I ended up adding 7 new shapes and in the future I may add even more as I did some reworking of the system to make it far easier to add new shapes.
In the next few builds I plan on adding new improvements/buildings, reworking the relics, and adding more relics.
Thanks for checking out my little game!
-Aarimous
Patch Notes
Added 7 new shapes to the tile placement action
Adjusted the scale for the original 3 shapes
Adjust the underlying code for tile shapes to make it easier to rotate and add new shapes
Adjust the generation logic for tile shapes to reduce the likelihood of seeing duplicate shapes and the same shape after rerolling.
In the future I may consider adding a some rarity to the shapes, but for now I am happy with a purply random system with some weights to reduce duplicates
Removed the ability to "spin" the tile within a shape. Now you will be able to Q/E or Mouse Scroll to rotate the tile groups.
Previously you could use the mouse scroll to spin the position of a tile within a given shape (without rotating the overall shape). This was added to make placement have more flexibility, but with all the new shapes it was confusing to spin the tiles for all the shapes. Plus I like the idea that the tile shapes are like puzzle pieces so it really only makes sense to be able to rotate the tile shape.
