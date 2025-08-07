- Increased the minimum rotation threshold for the safe's dial from 0 to 5 to better support players with slower mouse movements.
- Improved client-side movement of physics actors for smoother and more accurate synchronization.
Damned 2 Hot Fix 1
Changelog
