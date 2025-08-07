 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19516829 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Changelog

  • Increased the minimum rotation threshold for the safe's dial from 0 to 5 to better support players with slower mouse movements.
  • Improved client-side movement of physics actors for smoother and more accurate synchronization.

Changed files in this update

