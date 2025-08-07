- Fixed a bug that caused a black screen when starting the game.
- Customize your gameplay experience with unlockable modifiers! Modifiers become available after completing all story missions. This update adds a new modifier that lets you command up to 8 ships in your fleet.
Update Notes v1.06
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3136381
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update