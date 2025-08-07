 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19516652 Edited 7 August 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug that caused a black screen when starting the game.
- Customize your gameplay experience with unlockable modifiers! Modifiers become available after completing all story missions. This update adds a new modifier that lets you command up to 8 ships in your fleet.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3136381
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3136382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link