7 August 2025 Build 19516516 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:59:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Employees



A small but important update has just arrived! This patch includes a few tweaks and improvements to help your office run even smoother. Check out the details below:

Update notes

  • VSync feature added. You can find it in the settings.
  • Fixed a bug in phone tasks.
  • Fixed a bug in document scanning tasks.


Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.

Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page



Have Fun!

