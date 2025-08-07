Hey Employees
A small but important update has just arrived! This patch includes a few tweaks and improvements to help your office run even smoother. Check out the details below:
Update notes
- VSync feature added. You can find it in the settings.
- Fixed a bug in phone tasks.
- Fixed a bug in document scanning tasks.
Your feedback is very valuable to us. For a more flawless office, you can give feedback via the discord channel or the steam community.
Please do not forget to leave a review on the steam page
Have Fun!
