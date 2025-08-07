 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19516496 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added steam achievement for completing the tutorial mission and fixed a bug where players could perform actions while the getting up animation was still playing after a fall.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Shores of Plunder Content Depot 1567191
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link