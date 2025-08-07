Added steam achievement for completing the tutorial mission and fixed a bug where players could perform actions while the getting up animation was still playing after a fall.
Added Steam achievement for completing tutorial
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Shores of Plunder Content Depot 1567191
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update