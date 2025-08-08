 Skip to content
8 August 2025 Build 19516494
Update notes via Steam Community

New Achievements

Hello! This update for Cascadence brings new achievements to unlock to reward you for numerous accomplishments in the game. In total 12 achievements have been added covering a range of different activities you may chose to engage in (or accidently stumble into, as I do with most games).

*Note: These are new achievements that were not previously being tracked so they will not unlock until you do them in your current or future games.

Here are the achievements in a convenient list:

15 Night Kills

Kill 15 enemies in 1 night

Headhunter

Kill 12 enemies with headshots in 1 night

The Scavenger

Collect 150 resources from chests in 1 night

Tumbling Log of Death

Kill 3 enemies at once with a roller

Concussion Kills

Kill an enemy with falling wood planks

The Architect

Unlock all blueprints in a single playthrough

The Collector

Unlock all upgrades in a single playthrough

Plasma Specialist

Take out at least 7 enemies with a single plasma rocket shot

Demolitionist

Take out at least 3 enemies with a single mine explosion

My First Blueprint

Unlock your first blueprint

First Kill

Kill your first enemy

Night Farmer

Earn at least 450 total resources in a single night


Changed files in this update

