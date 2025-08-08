New Achievements

Hello! This update for Cascadence brings new achievements to unlock to reward you for numerous accomplishments in the game. In total 12 achievements have been added covering a range of different activities you may chose to engage in (or accidently stumble into, as I do with most games).

*Note: These are new achievements that were not previously being tracked so they will not unlock until you do them in your current or future games.

Here are the achievements in a convenient list:

15 Night Kills

Kill 15 enemies in 1 night

Headhunter

Kill 12 enemies with headshots in 1 night

The Scavenger

Collect 150 resources from chests in 1 night

Tumbling Log of Death

Kill 3 enemies at once with a roller

Concussion Kills

Kill an enemy with falling wood planks

The Architect

Unlock all blueprints in a single playthrough

The Collector

Unlock all upgrades in a single playthrough

Plasma Specialist

Take out at least 7 enemies with a single plasma rocket shot

Demolitionist

Take out at least 3 enemies with a single mine explosion

My First Blueprint

Unlock your first blueprint

First Kill

Kill your first enemy

Night Farmer

Earn at least 450 total resources in a single night



