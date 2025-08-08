New Achievements
Hello! This update for Cascadence brings new achievements to unlock to reward you for numerous accomplishments in the game. In total 12 achievements have been added covering a range of different activities you may chose to engage in (or accidently stumble into, as I do with most games).
*Note: These are new achievements that were not previously being tracked so they will not unlock until you do them in your current or future games.
Here are the achievements in a convenient list:
15 Night Kills
Kill 15 enemies in 1 night
Headhunter
Kill 12 enemies with headshots in 1 night
The Scavenger
Collect 150 resources from chests in 1 night
Tumbling Log of Death
Kill 3 enemies at once with a roller
Concussion Kills
Kill an enemy with falling wood planks
The Architect
Unlock all blueprints in a single playthrough
The Collector
Unlock all upgrades in a single playthrough
Plasma Specialist
Take out at least 7 enemies with a single plasma rocket shot
Demolitionist
Take out at least 3 enemies with a single mine explosion
My First Blueprint
Unlock your first blueprint
First Kill
Kill your first enemy
Night Farmer
Earn at least 450 total resources in a single night
