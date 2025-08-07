In this hotfix:
- Fixed a bug with Active Server mission saves that caused missions to end with 2 or 3 stars. If you continue to experience problems with these missions (after accepting new missions), please let us know.
- Collisions and the placement of decorations and crates have been improved.
- Fixed an issue with cd .. in the terminal.
- Fixed subjob save.
- Fixed boards falling from rack.
- Fixed a UI blocker that sometimes appeared before completing the first course.
Thank you for your feedback and bug reports.
See you soon,
ServiceIT Team
Changed files in this update