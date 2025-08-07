 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19516493 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hi everyone!

In this hotfix:

  • Fixed a bug with Active Server mission saves that caused missions to end with 2 or 3 stars. If you continue to experience problems with these missions (after accepting new missions), please let us know.
  • Collisions and the placement of decorations and crates have been improved.
  • Fixed an issue with cd .. in the terminal.
  • Fixed subjob save.
  • Fixed boards falling from rack.
  • Fixed a UI blocker that sometimes appeared before completing the first course.

Thank you for your feedback and bug reports.

See you soon,
ServiceIT Team

