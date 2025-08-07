- added animation importer to Editor that directly imports multiple animations to humanoid rig

- added animation tester for humanoid rig: easily switch animations from humanoid settings in editor

- added multiselect support to file browser dialogs

- improvement for MSAA transparency effect: removed dithering, unified look between instance, hairparticle and impostor fade

- improvements to built-in character component for better control and foot placement, added shake effect

- added limb-spacing feature for humanoid rigs: control the spacing between arms and legs (can be used to modify animations slightly)

- added IntersectAll to scene, returns all intersections for object and colliders

- GLTF export: animation names will be exported

- FBX import: mixamo animations will be given custom name as they usually don't contain names, this makes it easier to identify them