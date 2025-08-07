 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19516454 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- added animation importer to Editor that directly imports multiple animations to humanoid rig
- added animation tester for humanoid rig: easily switch animations from humanoid settings in editor
- added multiselect support to file browser dialogs
- improvement for MSAA transparency effect: removed dithering, unified look between instance, hairparticle and impostor fade
- improvements to built-in character component for better control and foot placement, added shake effect
- added limb-spacing feature for humanoid rigs: control the spacing between arms and legs (can be used to modify animations slightly)
- added IntersectAll to scene, returns all intersections for object and colliders
- GLTF export: animation names will be exported
- FBX import: mixamo animations will be given custom name as they usually don't contain names, this makes it easier to identify them

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link