- added animation importer to Editor that directly imports multiple animations to humanoid rig
- added animation tester for humanoid rig: easily switch animations from humanoid settings in editor
- added multiselect support to file browser dialogs
- improvement for MSAA transparency effect: removed dithering, unified look between instance, hairparticle and impostor fade
- improvements to built-in character component for better control and foot placement, added shake effect
- added limb-spacing feature for humanoid rigs: control the spacing between arms and legs (can be used to modify animations slightly)
- added IntersectAll to scene, returns all intersections for object and colliders
- GLTF export: animation names will be exported
- FBX import: mixamo animations will be given custom name as they usually don't contain names, this makes it easier to identify them
0.71.813
Changed files in this update