📢 Patch 1 is LIVE!
\[General Updates]
⚠️ Save File Version Updated
Older save files are no longer compatible. However, you can start any Level directly from the "Chapters" menu - everything is unlocked during Early Access.
Japanese Localization Improvements
Correct font applied and all text cropping issues resolved.
Cutscene Stability Fix
Cutscenes will no longer pause when unplugging a gamepad or opening the Steam Overlay.
Steam Deck Enhancements
Steam Deck-specific hint graphics now display correctly.
Performance Boost
Enabled Incremental Garbage Collection for a slight performance improvement.
Dialogue Bug Fixes
Various bugs in dialogues have been addressed.
Mining Farm Interaction
Interacting with a mining farm now reliably destroys it—no more missed kicks.
Pizza Adjustment
Pizza limit is now set to 12. Purchases from the Supershop now give 4 pizzas instead of just 1.
Gamepad Noclip
Noclip movement can now be used with a gamepad.
Driving Animation Fix
John’s hands no longer shift awkwardly while driving.
Vehicle Exit Bug
Cars no longer launch upward when exiting while in motion.
Double-Barrel Shotgun
If one shell remains, it can now still be fired.
Toilet Interaction Fix
Using the toilet should now work as expected (previously, it could end instantly).
Achievement Fixes
Killing 500 Crocos now correctly awards the related achievement.
FoV Limit Increased
Maximum Field of View (FoV) raised to 130.
Widescreen Fixes
Improved Boss Bar display and menu fade-outs for ultrawide monitors.
Explosion Optimization
Enemy body explosions now use optimized effects.
Arcade Localization Fixes
Text and UI improvements for Asian languages.
Checkpoints Added
Most levels now start with checkpoints for improved flow.
Supershop Navigation
Gamepad navigation in the Supershop is now smoother.
Settings Menu Navigation
Keyboard and gamepad navigation have been improved.
Hard Mode Unlock Changes ⚠️ Hard difficulty is now unlocked after completing the game on any other difficulty. If you've already defeated Crazy Bibix, it will unlock immediately. This change was made after feedback that enemies felt too tanky when starting on Hard.
Stability Improvements
The game now remains stable even if you stay on a Level for over 2 hours.
\[Level-Specific Fixes]
Level 2
Dog's kick now uses the correct animation model.
Rearranged basement objects to prevent wall clipping.
Level 3
Corrected player spawn point.
Replaced starting burgers with chickens.
Lighting and lightmap fixes.
Fixed world disappearing near destroyed soda vending machine.
Level 5
Fixed potential softlock in Dopefish Easter Egg corner.
Added checkpoints: after sewers, rooftop jump, and level start.
Vanomas' house audio volume increased.
Resolved FPS drops near Vanomas’ house (mirror zone fixed).
Lighting fix near ATMs.
Level 6
Lighting improvements throughout.
Grates added to closed doors.
Fixed physics on potted grass.
Corrected grate textures during armored car segment.
Level 7 (Boss: Fatty)
Boss can no longer jump (because people really don't understand this mechanic. I'm dead serious.)
Added more ammo.
Slight health balance adjustments.
Player now gets the correct weapon loadout before the fight.
Level 9
Corrected cactus models in final cutscene.
Fixed stretched flags in Master-Croco's wagon.
Level 10
Optimization improvements.
Fixed lighting in: roach house, military vehicles, bar toilets, and graveyard.
Destroyed desert watchtower debris no longer vanishes instantly.
Secret Level
Added grates to closed doors.
Lighting adjustments.
Fixed mission objective text.
📢 Content Update #1 is currently schedulled on September 12.
Thanks for your attention! We will continue to read feedback, and continue improving the game!
Changed files in this update