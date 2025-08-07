⚠️ Save File Version Updated Older save files are no longer compatible. However, you can start any Level directly from the "Chapters" menu - everything is unlocked during Early Access.

Japanese Localization Improvements

Correct font applied and all text cropping issues resolved.

Cutscene Stability Fix

Cutscenes will no longer pause when unplugging a gamepad or opening the Steam Overlay.

Steam Deck Enhancements

Steam Deck-specific hint graphics now display correctly.

Performance Boost

Enabled Incremental Garbage Collection for a slight performance improvement.

Dialogue Bug Fixes

Various bugs in dialogues have been addressed.

Mining Farm Interaction

Interacting with a mining farm now reliably destroys it—no more missed kicks.

Pizza Adjustment

Pizza limit is now set to 12. Purchases from the Supershop now give 4 pizzas instead of just 1.

Gamepad Noclip

Noclip movement can now be used with a gamepad.

Driving Animation Fix

John’s hands no longer shift awkwardly while driving.

Vehicle Exit Bug

Cars no longer launch upward when exiting while in motion.

Double-Barrel Shotgun

If one shell remains, it can now still be fired.

Toilet Interaction Fix

Using the toilet should now work as expected (previously, it could end instantly).

Achievement Fixes

Killing 500 Crocos now correctly awards the related achievement.

FoV Limit Increased

Maximum Field of View (FoV) raised to 130.

Widescreen Fixes

Improved Boss Bar display and menu fade-outs for ultrawide monitors.

Explosion Optimization

Enemy body explosions now use optimized effects.

Arcade Localization Fixes

Text and UI improvements for Asian languages.

Checkpoints Added

Most levels now start with checkpoints for improved flow.

Supershop Navigation

Gamepad navigation in the Supershop is now smoother.

Settings Menu Navigation

Keyboard and gamepad navigation have been improved.

Hard Mode Unlock Changes ⚠️ Hard difficulty is now unlocked after completing the game on any other difficulty. If you've already defeated Crazy Bibix, it will unlock immediately. This change was made after feedback that enemies felt too tanky when starting on Hard.