🌟 Improvements

Recipes requiring organics and minerals have had those requirements reduced to alleviate early game grind for those resources



A sticky indicator has been added for when item pickup is disabled to let players know that items pickup is off and what key to press and hold to flip it back on



🐛 Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the player would be ghosted out after an invalid exit from hover craft mode



Fixed a typo in energy requirements for Lightwell Harvester



Fixed a crashing issue when acquiring the last alien tech



Fixed an issue where the alien runegate on the secret island would go missing and strand players on the island



Fixed an issue on gamepad where various menus would automatically dismiss if the continue button was being pressed or held while they opened



Fixed a crashing issue when using Ophelia's drill and targeting a new resource



Fixed an issue where domesticated mushroom deer would target invalid crops



Fixed an issue where both quick stack and weapon toggle are bound to the same button on gamepad resulting in both actions toggling at the same time



🚨 IMPORTANT steam deck players 🚨

Open the game's library page that has the big play button on the left.

On the right side look for a gear icon. Press it and in the resulting menu select Properties.

Now select Compatibility from the left side menu.

Check the box to Force the use of a specific Steam compatibility tool

From the dropdown, select Proton 9.0-4

If it doesn't work still, restart your Steam Deck and check this setting again to see if it flipped to Proton Hotfix. Set it to 9.0-4 again.



If you are playing on Steam Deck I have been getting reports that the game often crashes on start up. To fix this make sure to update your compatibility settings to force the use of Proton 9.0-4 since Experimental is currently not working with this game.If you're not sure how to do that, follow these steps: