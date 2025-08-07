To help you play Hard Mode more efficiently, a new feature has been added to the right side of the settlement where you can offer special meals to adventurers or guards to enhance their abilities.

Special meals provide stat boosts for 1 hour. When active, a circular UI will appear at the top left to indicate the buff, and it disappears when the effect ends.

To offer these meals, you’ll need to grow some support ingredients in farms. Up to 3 farms can be used, and you can grow the same crop repeatedly. To grow a different crop, the current one must first be harvested.

If you encounter any bugs or have feedback, feel free to reach out via the discussion page or Discord. I’ll do my best to fix issues quickly and carefully.

Thank you always 🥰