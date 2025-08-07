 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country Call of Duty® The First Descendant GUNTOUCHABLES
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19516193 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Preparing for the official release, I optimized a ton of content!

New character illustrations

New system:

After completing a mission, your level can be converted into experience points

Experience points can be used to enhance your character's attributes.

Weapon selection, synthesis, and weapon chest rewards,

Multiple artifact selections and upgrades

Artifact upgrades provide even more powerful effects!

New route selection:

You can now challenge the Slime King!

Defeat each wave of enemies until you face the Slime King.

other:

Optimized enemy targeting

Optimized player character controls

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3238251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link