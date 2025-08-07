Preparing for the official release, I optimized a ton of content!

New character illustrations

New system:

After completing a mission, your level can be converted into experience points

Experience points can be used to enhance your character's attributes.

Weapon selection, synthesis, and weapon chest rewards,

Multiple artifact selections and upgrades

Artifact upgrades provide even more powerful effects!

New route selection:

You can now challenge the Slime King!

Defeat each wave of enemies until you face the Slime King.

other:

Optimized enemy targeting

Optimized player character controls