Preparing for the official release, I optimized a ton of content!
New character illustrations
New system:
After completing a mission, your level can be converted into experience points
Experience points can be used to enhance your character's attributes.
Weapon selection, synthesis, and weapon chest rewards,
Multiple artifact selections and upgrades
Artifact upgrades provide even more powerful effects!
New route selection:
You can now challenge the Slime King!
Defeat each wave of enemies until you face the Slime King.
other:
Optimized enemy targeting
Optimized player character controls
Changed files in this update