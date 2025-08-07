 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19516134 Edited 7 August 2025 – 20:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue with achievements related to "Online Race Win".
  • Resolved missing texture issues on some maps.
  • Localization improvements.
  • Fixed a camera bug affecting certain vehicles.
  • Performance and optimization improvements.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3225421
