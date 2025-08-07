- Fixed an issue with achievements related to "Online Race Win".
- Resolved missing texture issues on some maps.
- Localization improvements.
- Fixed a camera bug affecting certain vehicles.
- Performance and optimization improvements.
Patch Notes
