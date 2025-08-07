 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19516118 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:19:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bugs

Levels and Upcoming bosses can now be seen in the shop

Added info for how to upgrade

Swapped mode buttons

Changed files in this update

Depot 2611751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link