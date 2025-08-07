一、[Increased Resource Acquisition]
1. EXP Crystallization: 5 - 10 increased to 10 - 15
2. MOD Fragment: 5 - 15 increased to 10 - 20
3. BOSS, MOD fragments: 30 - 60 increased to 40 - 80
4. Optimized the skill release logic of [Flying Spear Warrior]
[2025Year 8Month 8Day][Increased resource acquisition]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update