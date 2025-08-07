 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19516024 Edited 7 August 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
一、[Increased Resource Acquisition]

1. EXP Crystallization: 5 - 10 increased to 10 - 15

2. MOD Fragment: 5 - 15 increased to 10 - 20

3. BOSS, MOD fragments: 30 - 60 increased to 40 - 80

4. Optimized the skill release logic of [Flying Spear Warrior]

Changed files in this update

Depot 3687111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link