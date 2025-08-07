- Now the shopkeeper robot displays the description of the selected item.
- Now the selected speed of the game is saved when you exit a current run.
- Big difficulty adjustments on Infinite Mode, the difficulty ramp-up is focused now about the difficulty of the enemies rather and the quantity.
- Some texts are now replaced with icons for better accessibility and clarity.
- Achievements are now obtainable whilst playing infinite mode.
Bugs fixes
- "Hyperstress" damage is correctly updated now.
- "Free Healing" now changes correctly the healing prices on purchase.
Changed files in this update