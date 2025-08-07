 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19515890 Edited 7 August 2025 – 19:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor improvements

  • Now the shopkeeper robot displays the description of the selected item.
  • Now the selected speed of the game is saved when you exit a current run.
  • Big difficulty adjustments on Infinite Mode, the difficulty ramp-up is focused now about the difficulty of the enemies rather and the quantity.
  • Some texts are now replaced with icons for better accessibility and clarity.
  • Achievements are now obtainable whilst playing infinite mode.


Bugs fixes

  • "Hyperstress" damage is correctly updated now.
  • "Free Healing" now changes correctly the healing prices on purchase.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3793841
