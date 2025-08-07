Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.231 — dive into our newest improvements!

What’s Changed

Settings Panel Overhaul

Not just a visual refresh and bug fixes: we’ve added axis inversion, full input remapping, a motion-blur toggle, and more—now in a cleaner, more responsive UI.

New Game Start Fix

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect initialization when starting a new game.

Brain Icon Visibility

Resolved the issue where the brain icon would disappear at critical soul status.

Audio & Inventory Tweaks

Added sound feedback for missile restocks and enabled removing items from your inventory.

Looking Ahead

This is just the beginning. We’ll keep monitoring your feedback and roll out more enhancements soon. Share your thoughts on our Discord server!