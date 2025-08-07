 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19515826 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.231 — dive into our newest improvements!

What’s Changed

  • Settings Panel Overhaul
    Not just a visual refresh and bug fixes: we’ve added axis inversion, full input remapping, a motion-blur toggle, and more—now in a cleaner, more responsive UI.

  • New Game Start Fix
    Fixed a bug that caused incorrect initialization when starting a new game.

  • Brain Icon Visibility
    Resolved the issue where the brain icon would disappear at critical soul status.

  • Audio & Inventory Tweaks
    Added sound feedback for missile restocks and enabled removing items from your inventory.

Looking Ahead

This is just the beginning. We’ll keep monitoring your feedback and roll out more enhancements soon. Share your thoughts on our Discord server!

