Raiders, welcome to Patch 0.7.231 — dive into our newest improvements!
What’s Changed
Settings Panel Overhaul
Not just a visual refresh and bug fixes: we’ve added axis inversion, full input remapping, a motion-blur toggle, and more—now in a cleaner, more responsive UI.
New Game Start Fix
Fixed a bug that caused incorrect initialization when starting a new game.
Brain Icon Visibility
Resolved the issue where the brain icon would disappear at critical soul status.
Audio & Inventory Tweaks
Added sound feedback for missile restocks and enabled removing items from your inventory.
Looking Ahead
This is just the beginning. We’ll keep monitoring your feedback and roll out more enhancements soon. Share your thoughts on our Discord server!
