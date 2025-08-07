 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19515792 Edited 7 August 2025 – 15:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Development Update:

Crowdsourced Translations

The Google Sheet for translations is now live. Community members are encouraged to contribute translations for their respective languages.

UI and Input Improvements

Keyboard support added: Pressing Escape or Backspace will now exit the Resource Refinement Building UI.

Partial controller support added (including sensitivity adjustments).

Gameplay Fixes and Features

Animals were despawning unexpectedly due to distance or certain triggers. This has now been resolved.

Resource Refinement Buildings (Smelter, Loom, Tanner, Cooking Pit) now persistently save both input and output resources.

Non-interactable resources placed near broken buildings are now fixed and can be interacted with.

Animal disappearance issue has been fixed. Special thanks to SteelCzar for the report.

