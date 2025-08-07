Development Update:



Crowdsourced Translations



The Google Sheet for translations is now live. Community members are encouraged to contribute translations for their respective languages.



UI and Input Improvements



Keyboard support added: Pressing Escape or Backspace will now exit the Resource Refinement Building UI.



Partial controller support added (including sensitivity adjustments).



Gameplay Fixes and Features



Animals were despawning unexpectedly due to distance or certain triggers. This has now been resolved.



Resource Refinement Buildings (Smelter, Loom, Tanner, Cooking Pit) now persistently save both input and output resources.



Non-interactable resources placed near broken buildings are now fixed and can be interacted with.



Animal disappearance issue has been fixed. Special thanks to SteelCzar for the report.