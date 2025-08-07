NEW CHANGE LOG:

1. Peekaboo achievement even more accurate

2. Crack pipe changed to flippers

3. all achievement that require The Gap to be on, can now only be done on classic mode (they were to easy to get in some challenges)

4. Bees only spawn at the bottom on TNT jetpack challenge now

5. more unlockable items in Camp Aign

6. Added more secret stuff and changed a few things

7. Added control type to the score board (might only show on campaign board at the moment)

8. Lots of little fixes



And remember, support your local murder (of crows)