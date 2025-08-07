 Skip to content
7 August 2025 Build 19515665 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello again, brain heads! We have another patch of updates for you all here. This is now version 1.5.2

Spoilers for the update below, so be warned.

New:

  • Running out of time in a quiz docks 30 points from your score.

  • New glitch animation for when Mr. Pompy says "Hello, Sarah!"

  • The penalty box has a new design.

  • Silent Smile now added to SPECIAL THANKS & CREDITS.

Changes:

  • The point system has been changed, so it should be easier to get an F rank.

  • Changed the border for the broken RESULTS screen.

  • Changed Mr. Pompy's dialogue text during the monochromatic speech.

  • Changed Leo portrait in CREDITS.

Fixes:

  • "It's always raining" achievement gets unlocked much earlier now.

  • You can no longer get the same penalty in a row.

Enjoy this new round of updates, Players :-)

Sincerely, Light Thoughts.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2998263
