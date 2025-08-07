Hello again, brain heads! We have another patch of updates for you all here. This is now version 1.5.2

Spoilers for the update below, so be warned.

New:

Running out of time in a quiz docks 30 points from your score.

New glitch animation for when Mr. Pompy says "Hello, Sarah!"

The penalty box has a new design.

Silent Smile now added to SPECIAL THANKS & CREDITS.

Changes:

The point system has been changed, so it should be easier to get an F rank.

Changed the border for the broken RESULTS screen.

Changed Mr. Pompy's dialogue text during the monochromatic speech.

Changed Leo portrait in CREDITS.

Fixes:

"It's always raining" achievement gets unlocked much earlier now.

You can no longer get the same penalty in a row.

Enjoy this new round of updates, Players :-)

Sincerely, Light Thoughts.