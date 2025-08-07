Hello again, brain heads! We have another patch of updates for you all here. This is now version 1.5.2
Spoilers for the update below, so be warned.
New:
Running out of time in a quiz docks 30 points from your score.
New glitch animation for when Mr. Pompy says "Hello, Sarah!"
The penalty box has a new design.
Silent Smile now added to SPECIAL THANKS & CREDITS.
Changes:
The point system has been changed, so it should be easier to get an F rank.
Changed the border for the broken RESULTS screen.
Changed Mr. Pompy's dialogue text during the monochromatic speech.
Changed Leo portrait in CREDITS.
Fixes:
"It's always raining" achievement gets unlocked much earlier now.
You can no longer get the same penalty in a row.
Enjoy this new round of updates, Players :-)
Sincerely, Light Thoughts.
