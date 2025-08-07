Servers will be down momentarily.
- Fix for being able to use Neuro-Links while scanning too quickly.
- Fix for being able to trigger multiple Neuro-Links while scanning before cooldown starts.
- As an extension to the spawn protection, all players will gain Shroud for 5 seconds on spawn.
Playtest quick fix patch
