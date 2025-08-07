 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Mafia: The Old Country The First Descendant Call of Duty® Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 August 2025 Build 19515575 Edited 7 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Servers will be down momentarily.

- Fix for being able to use Neuro-Links while scanning too quickly.
- Fix for being able to trigger multiple Neuro-Links while scanning before cooldown starts.
- As an extension to the spawn protection, all players will gain Shroud for 5 seconds on spawn.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1872911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link