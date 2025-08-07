一、 [Bug Fixes]



1. Fixed the bug where pressing the 2 key would directly obtain the [Justicar Judgment Explosive Rifle]



2. Fixed the bug where players could not select the [Master] or [Hero] difficulty levels.



3. Fixed a bug where enemies of the opposing faction [Warrior] sometimes failed to activate their skills. Optimized the logic for skill activation and separated the unlocking of advanced skills from the activation process.



4. New settings added: [Bloodshed] and [Electric Shock]