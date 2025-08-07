一、 [Bug Fixes]
1. Fixed the bug where pressing the 2 key would directly obtain the [Justicar Judgment Explosive Rifle]
2. Fixed the bug where players could not select the [Master] or [Hero] difficulty levels.
3. Fixed a bug where enemies of the opposing faction [Warrior] sometimes failed to activate their skills. Optimized the logic for skill activation and separated the unlocking of advanced skills from the activation process.
4. New settings added: [Bloodshed] and [Electric Shock]
[2025Year 8Month 7Day][Version 2.01] [Bug Fixed]
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update