The dev goblins at spilt Milk Studios never stop wanting the game to be better, and this time we've added some additional logging to help us get to the bottom of an issue where trinkets are sometimes deleted when added to the Stash.

We've fixed two other instances where trinkets could be deleted, just to be sure!

when toggling from the Stash to the Trinketpedia while holding a Trinket's Stash icon.

when hard quitting the game while holding a Trinket's Stash icon.

The Competition!

We want you to channel Aunty V, and dig away in the game to hunt for this bug and help us squash it forever!

Bug Description:

Sometimes, trinkets disappear. Not in the "they've gone to your stash" way. Or in the "it's hiding behind something else" way either. This is in the "deleted forever, oh my god my precious Left Doll Leg" kinda way!

We've added a bunch of logging and other bits n pieces to today's update, and with that we' need your help!

Reproduction Steps:

Now this is where we're not really sure. Things we do know:

the bug makes trinkets sometimes disappear when added to the Stash

it's inconsistent af

some players observed that it happens when filling the very last slot of their stash - but it doesn't happen for them every time...

...and for some it's happened when the stash is half empty?!

one player observed that when it happens, they don't see the sparkle graphics around the Stash book 🤔

it does seem to happen in the course of normal game play - which is why we want footage! We need to observe if you do things in certain ways to bring this about

So there's not much more that we can say beyond the above, because we're clueless as to how it happens! We do have suspicions about it being something to do with that last slot... but we assume nothing!

How To Take Part:

The first person to capture the bug on video - with at least the previous 30 mins of play leading up to it - wins!

We'll accept fewer minutes of preceding gameplay if it occurs sooner than that since stating that gameplay session.

Basically you should record from the moment you boot the game to be safe.

Submissions:

We need to see the gameplay, and also get hold of your logs and save files.

Video file, steam video, youtube, or twitch are all valid. As long as we can see it happening!

Save files - here's how

Log files - here's how

To submit, send it all in as a bug report as per usual in the #bugs-n-feedback channel in our discord.

The Prize:

The lucky winner will get one of these TG25 pin badges, one of only 25 in existence! The team all have one, they are super cute and exclusive!